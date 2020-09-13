Markets likely to stay in 'buy on dips' phase: Bernstein's Venugopal Garre

Despite a sharp run-up from their March 2020 low and high valuation, the markets are likely to stay in the “buy on dips” phase, with index returns remaining range-bound, but the broader markets generating returns, says Singapore-based VENUGOPAL GARRE, India strategist at Bernstein, in an interview with Puneet Wadhwa.

Edited excerpts: Would you classify India as a “buy-on-dips” or a “sell-on a rally” market? The Nifty index valuation at 21x forward price-to-earnings (PE) is now at a historic peak. Near-term earnings, however, largely reflect the ...