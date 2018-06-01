MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty near 10,700 mark; PSU banks slip

It may be too late to invest in this sparkling equity market; here's why Most of Asia’s stock markets fell in May -- New Zealand was one of the rare exceptions. That could mean the future won’t be as bright. Shrugging off trade tensions and Italy turmoil, the S&P/NZX 50 Index just posted its best month of the year and the biggest gain among regional gauges. As of Thursday’s close, it was on track to become one of the world’s best-performing developed equity markets for 2018. READ MORE Bajaj Auto spurts after strong sales in May Bajaj Auto rose 4.84% to Rs 2,885.40 at 11:55 IST on BSE after the company reported a 30% growth in its total vehicles sales at 4.07 lakh units in May 2018 over May 2017. READ MORE Idea Cellular firms up on wrapping up tower sale Idea Cellular rose 1.22% to Rs 62.40 on BSE after the company announced completion of sale of standalone tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 31 May 2018. READ MORE Oil slip for bond market: Foreigners dump Indian paper at record pace Foreign investors are dumping Indian bonds at a record pace as surging oil prices threaten to worsen the nation’s finances, stoke inflation and hurt economic growth. Overseas funds have pulled $4.5 billion from the local debt market since the start of the year, the most in any year-to-date period in data going back to 1999. Second-quarter outflow was the biggest among the major Asian nations as Brent crude rose above $80 a barrel, the highest since 2014. READ MORE Sebi defers implementation of new higher margin norms for derivatives Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has deferred the implementation of norms requiring brokers to collect higher upfront exposure from clients. The new norms were to come into effect from June 1. Instead, they will now come into effect from July 1, the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCCL), an arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has said in a circular. READ MORE Rising level of scrutiny: Auditors take guard on corporate breaches In the past month, auditors of three listed companies – Manpasand Beverages, Atlanta and Vakrangee — have quit, citing potential violations. In another instance, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), they have raised red flags. In the recent past, the role of auditors has come in for widespread criticism from government and regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This has led to auditors taking a stricter stance. READ MORE





Among sectoral indices, the PSU Bank index is trading over 1% lower led by a fall in the of Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank.



Investors are likely to react to the outcome of gross domestic product (GDP) data during the day. They will also keep a close watch on the global markets, movements in and the



Backed by government spending and investment, the economy grew at a seven-quarter-high rate of 7.7 per cent in January-March. The data was released after market hours the previous evening.



MSCI ADDS CHINA-A TO EMERGING INDEX



Global market research and index company MSCI Inc will add roughly 230 China-listed to its emerging market benchmark in a two-step process starting on June 1, a move expected to drive a surge of foreign money into the country's stock

MSCI's decision a year ago to include yuan-denominated Chinese stocks, or "A-shares", into its emerging market (EM) index triggered a rally in Chinese blue-chips in 2017, though the market has corrected this year amid rising borrowing costs and fears of a Sino-U.S. trade war.

RUPEE



On Thursday, the edged up by 2 paise to end at 67.41 against the US currency on stray dollar selling by banks and exporters also supported by expectations of robust macroeconomic outcomes.



South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.7 per cent on upbeat export data while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.3 per cent, buoyed by the yen’s weakening against the dollar.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.1 per cent but the index was still down roughly 0.6 per cent for a week in which it touched a six-week low on concerns about political developments in Italy.



CRUDE OIL



(with wire inputs)