MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty tests 10,900; TCS results eyed

Sectoral trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,080, up 145 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,893 up 40 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,978.33 +43.61 +0.12 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,379.52 +10.35 +0.09 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,338.31 +55.04 +0.17 S&P BSE 100 11,137.46 +11.44 +0.10 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,345.49 -0.35 -0.01 (Source: BSE) TCS Q1FY19 result preview: Commentary on BFSI, digital business key Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to announce its results for the June quarter (Q1FY19) post market hours on July 10. In the recently concluded quarter, TCS – the largest Indian IT firm by sales – announced Rs 160 billion buyback under the tender route. This is the second time in as many years that the Tata group company is resorting to a buyback. READ MORE Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Just Dial, Power Grid JUST DIAL - BUY TARGET: Rs 622 STOP LOSS: Rs 579.90 The stock has provided a breakout from the downtrend line resistance with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator. The stock has started its wave 5 up which indicates that the previous high will be taken off. POWER GRID - BUY TARGET: Rs 187.40 STOP LOSS: Rs 181.95 The stock seems to have completed a five waves declining structure and a minimum of 38.2% retracement of the same is expected on the upside. On the lower side, the immediate support is pegged at 181.95, hence that is the stop loss where as on the upside 187.40 is an immediate target. READ MORE
On Wall Street, US stocks rose on Monday, giving the Dow and S&P 500 their biggest gains in more than a month, as bank shares jumped ahead of earnings reports later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 320.11 points (1.31 per cent) to 24,776.59, the S&P 500 gained 24.35 points (0.88 per cent) to 2,784.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.81 points (0.88 per cent) to 7,756.20.
(with Reuters inputs)
