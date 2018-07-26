MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, July F&O expiry likely to steer indices

-
Wall Street Wall Street rose on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump secured concessions from the European Union on trade, while a disappointing quarterly report from Facebook after the bell slammed its stock and threatened to put the brakes on a tech rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points (0.68 per cent) to 25,414.1, the S&P 500 gained 25.67 points (0.91 per cent) to 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.47 points (1.17 per cent) to 7,932.24. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
(with Reuters inputs)
