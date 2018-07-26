JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Kajaria Ceramics, Escorts
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, July F&O expiry likely to steer indices

Catch all the market action here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets
markets

Wall Street Wall Street rose on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump secured concessions from the European Union on trade, while a disappointing quarterly report from Facebook after the bell slammed its stock and threatened to put the brakes on a tech rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points (0.68 per cent) to 25,414.1, the S&P 500 gained 25.67 points (0.91 per cent) to 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.47 points (1.17 per cent) to 7,932.24. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The markets are likely to move in a range on Thursday ahead of the expiry of July Futures and Options (F&O) contracts later in the day.

That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ITC and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the companies that could announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

Investors will also watch out for movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

In the global markets, Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.2 per cent lower.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, July F&O expiry likely to steer indices

Catch all the market action here.

The markets are likely to move in a range on Thursday ahead of the expiry of July Futures and Options (F&O) contracts later in the day.

That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ITC and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the companies that could announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

Investors will also watch out for movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

In the global markets, Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.2 per cent lower.

(with Reuters inputs)

image
Business Standard
177 22