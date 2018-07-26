MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, July F&O expiry likely to steer indices

Wall Street Wall Street rose on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump secured concessions from the European Union on trade, while a disappointing quarterly report from Facebook after the bell slammed its stock and threatened to put the brakes on a tech rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points (0.68 per cent) to 25,414.1, the S&P 500 gained 25.67 points (0.91 per cent) to 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.47 points (1.17 per cent) to 7,932.24. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to move in a range on Thursday ahead of the expiry of July Futures and Options (F&O) contracts later in the day.

That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of quarter results. Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ITC and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the companies that could announce their 2018 quarter later today.

Investors will also watch out for movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

In the global markets, Asian edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.2 per cent lower.



(with Reuters inputs)