Short-term outlook for the market remains positive: Devang Shah
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Corporate results, F&O expiry to steer indices this week

Catch all the market news here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

Markets are likely to be driven by corporate earnings, futures and options (F&O) expiry and the rupee movement during this week.

Among key results, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, ITC, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later this week.

That apart, the markets on Monday are also likely to react to the outcome of the no-confidence motion. The Narendra Modi government comfortably defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. But if the debate was a trailer of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a united Opposition, it ended in a stalemate.

The expiry of July F&O contracts are due on Thursday.

In the global markets, Asian shares declined on Monday, with Japanese stocks pressured by weakness in the dollar after the currency dropped on US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.98 per cent in morning trade as the dollar extended its losses against the Japanese currency and the Kospi slipped 0.27 percent as steep declines in blue chip tech stocks.

(with wire inputs)

First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 08:15 IST

Business Standard
Business Standard
