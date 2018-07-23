MARKETS LIVE: Corporate results, F&O expiry to steer indices this week

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

are likely to be driven by corporate earnings, (F&O) and the movement during this week.

Among key results, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, ITC, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries are likely to announce their 2018 quarter later this week.

That apart, the on Monday are also likely to react to the outcome of the no-confidence motion. The Narendra Modi government comfortably defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. But if the debate was a trailer of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a united Opposition, it ended in a stalemate.

The of July contracts are due on Thursday.

In the global markets, Asian declined on Monday, with Japanese pressured by weakness in the dollar after the currency dropped on US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.98 per cent in morning trade as the dollar extended its losses against the Japanese currency and the Kospi slipped 0.27 percent as steep declines in blue chip tech



(with wire inputs)