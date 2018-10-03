MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower, Nifty below 11,000 as rupee breaches 73/$

Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,338, down 188 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,945, down 63 points. Jefferies on RIL Well over a decade since it was launched, the salience of Retail has finally risen within Reliance's inv. thesis. Rev. growth may soon slow and margin expn. ease but the runway for organized retail is vast boding well for India's largest retailer. We now build uninterrupted growth for decades and infer a US$19bn EV to lift our price target to Rs 920. Peer comps suggest even more upside than what our prosaic DCF allows but we stay under-perform. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,712.72 +186.58 +0.51 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,577.42 +64.21 +0.56 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,017.09 +106.75 +0.33 S&P BSE 100 11,285.90 +59.28 +0.53 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,490.82 +15.77 +0.45 (Source: BSE) Emkay Global on GSPL Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL) long-awaited tariff hike came last week as PNGRB approved the final rate for the high-pressure Gujarat grid at Rs34/mmbtu (GCV), a 28% hike from the previous level, effective from April 1, 2018. This is more than our expectation of 20%. The low-pressure grid tariff was also raised by 2x+ to Rs4.08/mmbtu (GCV). From FY20 onward, 26mmscmd is taken as future volumes, which are below expectation of 30mmscmd+ and may have raised concerns that the hike is built on a lower divisor and as volumes rise, tariff would self-adjust in future reviews. PNGRB has also advised GSPL to submit tariff filing within one month based on updated data, adding to the ambiguity, Although this was a major positive, its impact on the stock price was meagre, presumably due to concerns on the lack of more triggers and the upcoming decline in RIL volumes, and as the tariff-volume trade-off is likely to self-adjust in future reviews to regress returns back to the regulated 12%.





In key stocks, YES Bank was up over 4 per cent at Rs 208 levels in opening trade.

The benchmark opened lower on Wednesday amid a weak rupee which slipped below 73 per dollar mark for the first time to hit an all-time low of 73.32 in opening trade.In key stocks, YES Bank was up over 4 per cent at Rs 208 levels in opening trade.

That apart, investors will also keep a close watch on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on key interest rates. The RBI's monetary policy committee will start its three-day meeting from Wednesday to decide on the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy. After two successive hikes, the repo-rate currently stands at 6.50 per cent.

Global Markets

Asian ticked lower on Wednesday and the euro held at six-week lows as Italy’s mounting debt and Rome’s budget plan set it on a collision course with the European Union.

Investors remained jittery even as a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement appeared to ease global trade tensions. A controversial clause in the trilateral pact put the focus back on the Sino-US tariff dispute.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent on a stronger yen while South Korea's KOSPI index slipped 1.3 per cent.

China’s financial are closed for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on October 8. The in the world’s second-biggest economy have taken a hammering this year as investors fretted the trade dispute could put a significant dent on growth.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan a shade weaker at 515.9 points.



