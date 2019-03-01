- Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel and auto stocks may hog the limelight today
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex reclaims 36,000, Nifty tests 10,850; Jet Airways up 5%
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets opened on a positive note on Friday. In the opening deals, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading nearly 200 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 36,055.86 level. The NSE's Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,851, up 59 points or 0.54 per cent.
Key macroeconomic numbers, that were released post market hours on Thursday, are likely to be on investors' radar. Government data showed India's GDP growth slowed to a six-quarter low of 6.6 per cent during October-December period of FY18-19. Moreover, the core sector growth eased to 19-month low of 1.8 per cent in January.
Besides, fresh developments in India-Pakistan tensions will also be closely tracked. On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan will release captured IAF (Indian Air Force) pilot as peace gesture.
Global cues, crude oil prices, movement of rupee against the US dollar and stock-specific action will also play a key role.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 35,867, down 38 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,792.50, down 14 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched higher on Friday with broader gains capped by investor caution as concerns about China’s economy and global trade weighed on sentiment while stronger-than-expected US GDP data pushed the dollar up. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 per cent.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended lower.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Jet Airways: According to news reports, Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline’s board.
Bharti Airtel: The company on Thursday said its board of directors approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a mix of rights issue and bond.
Vodafone Idea: The Cabinet Thursday cleared an FDI proposal of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd ahead of its proposed up to Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.
Motherson Sumi: The company said it will acquire Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in a transaction valued at 10.87 millions pounds (over Rs 100 crore).
(With inputs from Reuters)
