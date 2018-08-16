MARKETS LIVE: Rupee in a free fall, hits record low of 70.3/$; indices weak

BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,657, down 194 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,379, down 56 points. NEWS ALERT Rupee slips to fresh low of 70.29 per US dollar Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,871.42 +19.42 +0.05 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,982.30 +17.24 +0.14 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,855.52 +46.88 +0.14 S&P BSE 100 11,717.28 +16.75 +0.14 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,595.66 +11.66 +0.33 (Source: BSE) Stock calls by Religare broking Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Rec: BUY Last Close: Rs 2,278.45 Initiation range: Rs 2,270-2,280 Target: Rs 2,400 Stop loss: Rs 2,215 Dr Reddy's, after breakout from its consolidation zone, has retraced marginally of late and has formed a base around its price support level around 2025. It has again rebounded swiftly from thereon and found support around the support zone of 200 EMA on daily chart. We believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity especially for those who have missed it earlier. Click here for more IDBI Capital on Oil India Oil India (OIL) Q1FY19 result came as a mixed bag where Revenue and EBITDA was largely in line with our estimates while net profit was a miss to our estimates owing to higher tax expenses and lower other income. Revenue was up 45.4% YoY to Rs33.9bn, while EBITDA was up by 61.1% YoY to Rs14.1 bn and PAT was up 56.2% YoY to Rs7bn. Oil production remained flattish YoY to 0.844mmt while gas production volume declined 4% YoY to 696mmscm. Oil net realization was up 49% YoY to US$72/bbl while calculated gas realization was up 25% YoY to Rs7.4/scm. We raise our EBITDA/EPS estimates by 36%/33% for FY19E and 15%/14% for FY20E on higher crude oil price and exchange rate assumption. Therefore, we raise our target price to Rs 250 from Rs 237. We upgrade the rating to BUY from ACCUMULATE

The benchmark indices opened lower after fell 43 paise to hit record low of Rs 70.29/$

as concerns about Turkey’s economic woes spreading to other emerging such as India persisted.

HowevHowever, the finance minister said on Wednesday that India’s foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market.

On the global front, Asian shares hit fresh one-year lows in early trading on Thursday, while oil and precious metal prices also tumbled as Turkey’s currency crisis and fears of an economic slowdown in fanned worries about global growth.

The United States on Wednesday ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey. Qatar, on the other hand, pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei and the Australian benchmark dropped 1.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Chinese stocks continued to sag, with the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shedding 1.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Tech shares came under pressure after China’s Tencent Holdings reported its first quarterly profit fall in nearly 13 years on weak gaming revenue.