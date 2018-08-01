MARKETS LIVE: Will RBI hike repo rate? Investors await policy outcome

Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street, as a report of attempts to renew talks between the United States and China eased trade war fears, but investors will be keeping a close eye on data due today. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.5 per cent. Wall Street bounces back, led by industrials US stocks rebounded on Tuesday, boosted by gains in industrial shares following reports of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.36 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,415.19, the S&P 500 gained 13.69 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 2,816.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,671.79. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Catch all the live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to remain cautious as investors await RBI Policy outcome, due later in the day today. The six-member monetary policy committee of the central bank headed by Governor Urjit Patel began its three-day deliberations from Monday in Mumbai to decide on the interest rate.

The policy comes amid rising inflation and a falling rupee. The widening current account deficit in an election year is also a key monitorable for the policymakers.

Retail inflation touched the 5 per cent mark in June, compared to 4.87 per cent in May, and has gone beyond the RBI's revised projection of 4.8-4.9 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The higher inflation last month comes in the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices which have been ruling at over $75 a barrel.

In its June meet hiked the by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, after more than four years.



Global Markets

