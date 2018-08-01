MARKETS LIVE: Will RBI hike repo rate? Investors await policy outcome

-
Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street, as a report of attempts to renew talks between the United States and China eased trade war fears, but investors will be keeping a close eye on data due today. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.5 per cent. Wall Street bounces back, led by industrials US stocks rebounded on Tuesday, boosted by gains in industrial shares following reports of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.36 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,415.19, the S&P 500 gained 13.69 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 2,816.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,671.79. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Catch all the live market action here
Global Markets
