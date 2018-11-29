MARKETS LIVE: Crude, Re, Fed speech to steer sentiments ahead of F&O expiry

Fluctuating prices, movement in and minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting are likely to sway investor sentiment ahead of November-series futures and options contract expiry on Thursday. That apart, will look forward to the meeting between the US and Chinese presidents at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Asian stocks rose tracking a Wall Street rally as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted investor sentiment towards riskier assets. The Fed chair said on Wednesday that US policy rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent. Australian stocks gained 0.8 per cent and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.9 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.7 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 25,366.43, the S&P 500 gained 61.61 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 2,743.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 208.89 points, or 2.95 per cent, to 7,291.59.

Govt releases GDP back-series data

After junking the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers released by a government panel, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday came out with official back series data that shows economic growth was higher under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government than in the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

SGX Nifty

SGX was trading firm at 10,812 levels, up 97 points, or 1 per cent at 8:05 am Indian Standard Time.

Oil Prices

Oil prices sank on Wednesday after US crude inventories rose for the 10th straight week to the highest in a year, adding to worries about a worldwide supply glut.

US crude futures were up 0.7 per cent at $50.65 per barrel, paring some losses after sliding 2.5 per cent the previous day

Rupee

The strengthened by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the US currency on Wednesday as prices slipped below the $60 per barrel mark amid a smart recovery in domestic equity



(with Reuters input)