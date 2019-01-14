MARKETS LIVE: Sensex slips 250 points dragged by banks, HDFC, L&T, TCS

Federal Bank executive director Ganesh Sankaran resigns; stock falls 7% Shares of Federal Bank fell 7 per cent to Rs 89 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade, after Ganesh Sankaran, the executive director of the bank, announced that he will step down with effect from February 15, 2019. The stock was the largest loser among the Nifty Bank index. “Ganesh Sankaran, executive director on the board of the Bank has informed of his desire to take up other opportunities in the financial services sector and thereby step down from the board of the Bank with effect from 15th February 2019,” Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Read more
Shares of Infosys were trading over 2.5 per cent higher after the IT company on Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.
The rupee opened flat at 70.49 against the US dollar. The domestic unit Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 on rise in demand of American currency from exporters and surge in crude oil prices.
In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 15,093 levels, down 84 points or 0.55 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling 36 points or 0.25 per cent down at 14,564 levels.
