MARKETS LIVE: Sensex slips 250 points dragged by banks, HDFC, L&T, TCS





Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart supermarket chain, fell 9 per cent to Rs 1,423 apiece on the BSE in early morning trade after it reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 (Q3FY19). The company has posted 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 257 crore. It had a profit of Rs 252 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. READ HERE

Shares of were trading over 2.5 per cent higher after the IT company on Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time. Benchmark indices are trading over half a per cent lower taking cues from their Asian peers.Shares of were trading over 2.5 per cent higher after the IT company on Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.



The rupee opened flat at 70.49 against the US dollar. The domestic unit Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 on rise in demand of American currency from exporters and surge in oil prices.



In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 15,093 levels, down 84 points or 0.55 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling 36 points or 0.25 per cent down at 14,564 levels.

Global Markets

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 490.97 points. Liquidity was expected to be light during Asian hours as Japan was on public holiday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and Russia and by a drop in US drilling activity.

International Brent oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.81 a barrel.



(with Reuters input)