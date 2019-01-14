MARKETS LIVE: Sensex slips 250 points dragged by banks, HDFC, L&T, TCS

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

SMEs, banks, foreign exchange, markets, forex, small and medium price industries,
SMEs at large do not understand forex and the concept of hedging, which banks often exploit. (Photo: iStock)

Benchmark indices are trading over half a per cent lower taking cues from their Asian peers.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart supermarket chain, fell 9 per cent to Rs 1,423 apiece on the BSE in early morning trade after it reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 (Q3FY19). The company has posted 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 257 crore. It had a profit of Rs 252 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. READ HERE
 
Shares of Infosys were trading over 2.5 per cent higher after the IT company on Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.

The rupee opened flat at 70.49 against the US dollar. The domestic unit Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 on rise in demand of American currency from exporters and surge in crude oil prices.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 15,093 levels, down 84 points or 0.55 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling 36 points or 0.25 per cent down at 14,564 levels.

Global Markets

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 490.97 points. Liquidity was expected to be light during Asian hours as Japan was on public holiday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and Russia and by a drop in US drilling activity.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.81 a barrel. 

(with Reuters input)

Federal Bank executive director Ganesh Sankaran resigns; stock falls 7% Shares of Federal Bank fell 7 per cent to Rs 89 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade, after Ganesh Sankaran, the executive director of the bank, announced that he will step down with effect from February 15, 2019. The stock was the largest loser among the Nifty Bank index. “Ganesh Sankaran, executive director on the board of the Bank has informed of his desire to take up other opportunities in the financial services sector and thereby step down from the board of the Bank with effect from 15th February 2019,” Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Read more

Derivatives Trategy by ICICIdirect   Sell Nifty January 10,900 Call at Rs 72-77   Target Rs 5   Stop Loss Rs 140   Time frame: Till January expiry   Options build-up is gradually pointing towards a consolidation in the range of 10600-11000, with 11000 Call now commanding the highest option base and Put writers moving to lower strike of 10,600. Hence, we recommend selling Call option near the upper band of 10,900.

Rupee to ride on the coattails of revival in EM pack   Flattening structure on US yield curve and recent indications of Fed tilting towards a relatively dovish side has reinvigorated various EM currencies Although, rupee ended 2018 lower by 10% against the greenback, there has been considerable stability in the currency for past few weeks. Moreover, INR is also deriving strength from lower trajectory of crude price, low inflation regime and softening of global sovereign yields. On broader numbers, India’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) project GDP for the current fiscal year to expand 7.2%, marginally lower than RBI and government estimates. CSO projections imply some degree of slowdown in the second half of this fiscal given the stress in the banking system and agricultural economy. The recent flow of macro numbers and new governor at RBI’s helm of affairs has reinforced the perception that central bank will soon revert to neutral stance when compared with the current stance of calibrated tightening.

Infosys | Bites the bullet with margin hit: Elara Capital   Rating: Accumulate Target Price: Rs 790 Upside: 16% CMP: Rs 684 (as on 11 January 2019)   We change USD-INR assumptions to 70.1, 71.9 and 73.8 for FY19E, FY20E and FY21E, respectively (from 71.0, 74.3 and 75.5). We maintain our revenue estimates for FY19 and FY20, but reduce them by 0.8% for FY21E and lower EBITDA margin estimate by 94bp, 138bp and 63bp for FY19, FY20 and FY21, respectively. We arrive at a new TP of INR 790 from INR 850 based on 20x (unchanged) March 2020E P/E. We revise to Accumulate from Buy, due to lower EPS estimates with our revised USD-INR assumptions.

Sebi may soon issue norms mandating foreign brokers to store data locally The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may soon come up with guidelines that mandate foreign entities to store data pertaining to India locally. Several foreign brokerages and custodians typically store data digitally in regional centres such as Hong Kong and Singapore.   The regulator is concerned that access to such data could be blocked by another country in the event of a data war. READ MORE

Infosys jumps 4% as firm raises FY19 revenue guidance Shares of Infosys were up 4 per cent at Rs 709 apiece on BSE in the morning trade in an otherwise weak market after the software services firm increased FY19 constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance to 8.5-9 per cent from 6-8 per cent earlier. The company has maintained its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin guidance range at 22-24 per cent. India's second largest IT services firm, on Friday, announced a special dividend of Rs 4 per share. Read more  

Prabhudas Lilladher on Avenue Supermarts   Rating: REDUCE   CMP: Rs 1,572  TARGET PRICE: Rs 1,270   -- Gross margin declined by 170bps on conscious strategy to reduce prices -- Operation expenses increased 30bps as D’Mart invested in creating capabilities for future in terms of infrastructure, people and longer operating hours during festival season. -- EBIDTA margins declined 200bps as Cost of retail increased by 30bps YoY to 6.4% -- Added 4 new stores, pending capex of Rs841mn out of IPO proceeds for construction of stores and purchase of fit outs 

Avenue Supermarts slips 9% after a disappointing Q3 result Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart supermarket chain, fell 9 per cent to Rs 1,423 apiece on the BSE in early morning trade after it reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 (Q3FY19). The company has posted 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 257 crore. It had a profit of Rs 252 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The net profit growth during the quarter under review was slowest in eight quarters. Read more

S&P BSE MidCap index is trading over half a per cent lower

Top losers on BSE500 COMPANY PRICE() CHG() CHG(%) VOLUME FEDERAL BANK 90.55 -4.85 -5.08 418078 V-MART RETAIL 2260.80 -100.55 -4.26 169 NAVNEET EDUCAT. 105.00 -3.65 -3.36 5 GATEWAY DISTR. 112.10 -3.65 -3.15 974 PRESTIGE ESTATES 211.45 -5.75 -2.65 815 » More on Top Losers

Market check Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,795.03 -214.81 -0.60   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,221.67 -70.47 -0.62   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,433.77 -192.52 -0.59   S&P BSE 100 11,011.08 -68.75 -0.62   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,447.54 -38.61 -1.1

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 08:03 IST

