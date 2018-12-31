JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Short-term outlook for market remains positive; Buy Cummins, IOC, Sun TV
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Catch all the live market action here!

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, sebi

The announcement of macroeconomic numbers, global cues, movement of the rupee and crude oil will dictate the trend in Indian stock market during the first week of the new year 2019.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sectors are due this week, which will influence market sentiment. That apart, sales data from auto companies can trigger stock-specific action.

Rupee

The rupee jumped 40 paise Friday to finish at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas.

Global Markets

Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as hints of progress on the Sino-US trade standoff provided a rare glimmer of optimism in what has been a rough year-end for equities globally.

Sentiment had brightened just a touch when US President Donald Trump said he held a “very good call” with China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade and claimed “big progress” was being made.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, but was still down 16 per cent for the year. E-Mini future for the S&P 500 firmed 0.68 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday having ended the year with a loss of 12 per cent. Across the region, the worst performer of the year was the index of Chinese blue chips which lost a quarter of its value.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,062.40, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,485.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,584.52.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Market likely to open higher today: ICICI Direct Research   Indian markets are expected to open positive tracking strong global cues. Going ahead, the markets will closely track earnings expectations while key medium term monitorables remain global news flow and institutional flows.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Top trading ideas by Angel Broking   Sun TV   View – Bullish   Last Close – Rs 615.30   Justification – This recent laggard has been hovering around the weekly ‘200 SMA’ since last three months. In the week gone by, we saw good buying emerging at lower levels and Friday’s massive bump up resulted in surpassing the swing high of 607 quite convincingly. This was supported by more than twice of its average daily volumes; providing credence to the move. We interpret this as a short-term trend reversal and thus, we recommend buying for a positional target of Rs.685 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.583.   Escorts   View – Bullish   Last Close – Rs 701.85   Justification – Second half of the current calendar year has not been so great for this counter. It has already retraced its multi-year rally by more than 50% and is now showing some signs of revival. At least with a near-term view, we expect some good moves in the stock. Recently, daily 89 EMA acted as a sturdy wall; but looking at Friday’s move; we expect it to surpass in the forthcoming week. Hence, one can look to go long for a target of Rs.774 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 689.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Short-term outlook for market remains positive: Devang Shah   The short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10333 levels and expecting targets in the range of 11170-11450 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9951 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12500-12800 levels in the medium term. READ MORE  

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher BUY CYIENT   CMP: Rs 614.50   TARGET: Rs 665   STOP LOSS: Rs 594   The stock has maintained a strong base at around 595 levels taking support on several occasions and currently has given a positive candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to improve the bias and signal a buy in the stock. With the chart looking attractive and with decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 665 keeping a stop loss of 594.   BUY CENTURY TEXT   CMP: Rs 918.90   TARGET: Rs 980   STOP LOSS: Rs 880   The stock has made a bottom at around 872 level which was at the significant 50DMA moving average and has produced a positive candle to indicate improved bias and strength for a further upward move. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and made the chart look attractive. With favourable indicators and good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 980 keeping a stop loss of 880.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher for today   Nifty and Bank Nifty have given a decent bounce back from their intraday lows made this week and has formed a higher bottom formation to improve the bias maintaining above the significant 200-DMA. The weekly uptrend has been maintained to indicate some further upside movement in the coming days. However, the support for the week is seen at 35,500/10,680 while resistance is seen at 36,760/11,080. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26,540-27,800.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

SGX Nifty trades higher   At 08:45 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), an early indicator of Nifty50's performance back home, traded 44 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 10,966. 

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

CRUDE CHECK | Oil prices edged higher on the last trading day of the year on Monday but remain on track for the first yearly decline in three years amid concerns of a supply glut.   Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for oil prices - rose 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $53.38 a barrel by 06:45 am. Brent has shed about 20 per cent in 2018 following two years of successive growth.   US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.52 a barrel, up 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close. WTI is down nearly 25 per cent this year.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Asian stocks trade higher   Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as hints of progress on the Sino-US trade standoff provided a rare glimmer of optimism in what has been a rough year-end for equities globally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, but was still down 16 per cent for the year. E-Mini future for the S&P 500 ESc1 firmed 0.68 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday having ended the year with a loss of 12 per cent.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

US stocks end marginally lower on Friday The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,062.40, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,485.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,584.52.

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Good morning! Welcome to Business Standard live market blog. 
First Published: Mon, December 31 2018. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

Catch all the live market action here!

The announcement of macroeconomic numbers, global cues, movement of the rupee and crude oil will dictate the trend in Indian stock market during the first week of the new year 2019.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sectors are due this week, which will influence market sentiment. That apart, sales data from auto companies can trigger stock-specific action.

Rupee

The rupee jumped 40 paise Friday to finish at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas.

Global Markets

Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as hints of progress on the Sino-US trade standoff provided a rare glimmer of optimism in what has been a rough year-end for equities globally.

Sentiment had brightened just a touch when US President Donald Trump said he held a “very good call” with China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade and claimed “big progress” was being made.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, but was still down 16 per cent for the year. E-Mini future for the S&P 500 firmed 0.68 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday having ended the year with a loss of 12 per cent. Across the region, the worst performer of the year was the index of Chinese blue chips which lost a quarter of its value.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,062.40, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,485.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,584.52.

image
Business Standard
177 22