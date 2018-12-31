MARKETS LIVE: Progress on Sino-US trade standoff, macro data key triggers

The announcement of macroeconomic numbers, global cues, movement of the rupee and crude oil will dictate the trend in Indian stock market during the first week of the new year 2019.





Rupee

The rupee jumped 40 paise Friday to finish at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas. Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sectors are due this week, which will influence market sentiment. That apart, sales data from auto companies can trigger stock-specific action.

Global Markets

Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as hints of progress on the Sino-US trade standoff provided a rare glimmer of optimism in what has been a rough year-end for equities globally.

Sentiment had brightened just a touch when US President Donald Trump said he held a “very good call” with China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade and claimed “big progress” was being made.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, but was still down 16 per cent for the year. E-Mini future for the S&P 500 firmed 0.68 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday having ended the year with a loss of 12 per cent. Across the region, the worst performer of the year was the index of Chinese blue chips which lost a quarter of its value.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,062.40, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,485.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,584.52.