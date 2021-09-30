JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices likely to open lower ahead of Sept F&O expiry

Stock market LIVE: The Indian markets look set to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues

Mumbai 

LIVE market updates: Amid a host of weak macro cues, the benchmark indices looked set to extend their fall to a third day in a row. Furthermore, volatility could remain high on account of monthly F&O expiry.
At 8.15 am, SGX Nifty was trading 50 points down at 17,655.

Global Markets
The US markets traded with caution on Wednesday amid crude oil disruptions, inflation and ongoing debt ceiling debate. Overnight, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index bounced back a wee bit in green, but Nasdaq however, ended 0.3 per cent lower. This morning, the Asian markets are trading on a mixed note. Shanghai and Straits Times are up, while Nikkei and Hang Seng are down.

