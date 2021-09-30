- FPIs petition Sebi again asking it to defer T+1 settlement cycle
- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 30: Top factors that could guide markets today
- A diversified index may be the ideal way to enter US markets: Experts
- RPT tweak ups compliance burden: How Sebi changes rules of the game
- Sensex skids for second day on US bond yields, inflation concerns
- Power stocks charged up on rising economic activity and demand
- Sebi rolls out swing pricing to protect debt mutual fund investors
- Non-defence business likely to keep Bharat Electronics buzzing
- Sebi penalises trading member for flouting norms in NSE co-location case
- Silver ETF to boost domestic MFs, can match gold ETF on popularity: experts
MARKETS LIVE: Indices likely to open lower ahead of Sept F&O expiry
Stock market LIVE: The Indian markets look set to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues
Topics
MARKETS LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 8.15 am, SGX Nifty was trading 50 points down at 17,655.
Global Markets
The US markets traded with caution on Wednesday amid crude oil disruptions, inflation and ongoing debt ceiling debate. Overnight, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index bounced back a wee bit in green, but Nasdaq however, ended 0.3 per cent lower. This morning, the Asian markets are trading on a mixed note. Shanghai and Straits Times are up, while Nikkei and Hang Seng are down.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More