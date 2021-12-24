MARKETS: Gap-up start on cards; L&T Finance, Data Patterns listing in focus

-
LIVE market updates: With support from robust global cues as investors look past Omicron fears, the benchmark indices are expected to start on a positive note for the fourth day. Reduced FII outflows in the last few days is an added factor likely to support the up move.
At 8:25 AM, SGX Nifty was quoting at 17,210 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,072 on Thursday.
New listing
Data Patterns (India) is set to debut on a stellar note today. The IPO had received strong response with subscription of more than 111 times. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely 45-50 per cent listing gain versus the issue price of Rs 585 per share.
Global cues
On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rallied to a record high, up 0.6 per cent, as Omicron The Dow Jones jumped 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.9 per cent.
The US markets will be shut for trading tonight on account of the Christmas holiday.
Oil prices too rose to a 4-week high on Thursday amid hopes that even the worst effect of Omicron could be containable. Brent Crude surged 2.1 per cent to $765.85 a barrel and WTI crude jumped 1.4 per cent to $73.79 a barrel.
The Asian markets this morning were seen holding marginal gains. The Nikkei and Hang Seng were up 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while Shanghai was flat. Kospi gained 0.6 per cent, Taiwan added 0.4 per cent and Straits Times was up 0.2 per cent.
