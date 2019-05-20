JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Lok Sabha 2019 exit poll results to steer indices today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Indices are expected to open higher on Monday taking cues from the Exit poll results, which showed return of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party. 
 
On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.24 per cent higher at 37,931, while broader Nifty50 ended at 11,407 mark, up 1.13 per cent.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices jumped by 1 per cent on Monday after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih indicated that oil producing countries would continue to limit supplies.
 
Brent crude futures were at $73.25 a barrel around 7:30 am, up 1.04 per cent, from their last close.
 
The rupee closed at Rs 70.22 per Us dollar, depreciating 31 paise on a weekly basis.
 
Global cues
 
Asian equities rose from a five-month low during early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.34 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.57 per cent.
 
On Friday, US shares slipped on reports that trade negotiations between the US and China have hit a pause. The Dow Jones was down 0.38 per cent to end at 25,764 while the S&P500 slipped 0.58 per cent to close at 2,860. The Nasdaq was down 1.04 per cent to close at 7,816 levels.

(With inputs from Reuters)

