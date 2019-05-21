MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,Lok Sabha elections 2019,US China trade,oil price

Indices are expected to trade moderately higher as investors tread cautiously ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections outcome and logjam between the US and China on trade negotiations.



Benchmark indices ended Monday's session at record closing high, a day after exit polls predicted return of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power.



The S&P BSE ended the day 1,422 points higher at 39,352 levels while the broader Nifty50 gained 421 points to settle at 11,828.



Oil & Rupee



too inched up on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate.



Brent crude futures were at $72.07 per barrel at 6:00 am up 0.1 per cent from their last close.



The rupee closed at Rs 69.74 a dollar on Monday.



Global cues



Asian stocks were trading near four-month lows on Tuesday after Beijing accused Washington of “extravagant expectations” and asking it to be “realistic”.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading flat while Japan’s Nikkei trading 0.5 per cent lower.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 84 points to 25,680 levels while the S&P500 fell 19 points to end at 2,840 levels. The Nasdaq too shed 114 points to close at 7,702.



(With inputs from Reuters)