JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Modi and rupee's fate in lockstep? $730-bn sovereign bond market is worried
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

SMEs, banks, foreign exchange, markets, forex, small and medium price industries,
SMEs at large do not understand forex and the concept of hedging, which banks often exploit. (Photo: iStock)

The ongoing quarterly results season, macroeconomic data announcements and movement of the rupee are likely to determine the stock market trend this week. Volatility in the global markets may also play a key role.

Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Union Bank of India, Lupin, DLF, HDFC, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Vedanta are some of the key companies that are likely to announce their second-quarter earnings this week.

Amid stock specific action, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday after bank saw its net profit for the September quarter fall by 55.8 per cent to Rs 9.09 billion against Rs 20.58 billion a year ago.

Among macroeconomic data, investors will look forward to Eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September to be released on Wednesday, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 73.47 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and sustained foreign capital outflows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares look set for a modest bounce on Monday, though sentiment remains fragile as bears are on the ascendancy after steep declines across world financial markets last week on heightened worries over corporate earnings and global growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  0.2 per cent higher after sliding almost 4 per cent last week.

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory, pressured by heavy losses in technology and internet shares.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

S&P 500 ends at lowest since May as tech, internet stocks tumble   The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks. During the session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 10 per cent from its Sept. 20 record closing high, but pared losses to end above that level. A finish of 10 percent or more below its all-time closing high would confirm a correction.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 46.88 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 2,658.69 the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 per cent, to 7,167.21.

MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

S&P 500 ends at lowest since May as tech, internet stocks tumble   The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks. During the session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 10 per cent from its Sept. 20 record closing high, but pared losses to end above that level. A finish of 10 percent or more below its all-time closing high would confirm a correction.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 46.88 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 2,658.69 the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 per cent, to 7,167.21.

MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

Good Morning!   Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here.
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

Catch all the live market action here

The ongoing quarterly results season, macroeconomic data announcements and movement of the rupee are likely to determine the stock market trend this week. Volatility in the global markets may also play a key role.

Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Union Bank of India, Lupin, DLF, HDFC, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Vedanta are some of the key companies that are likely to announce their second-quarter earnings this week.

Amid stock specific action, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday after bank saw its net profit for the September quarter fall by 55.8 per cent to Rs 9.09 billion against Rs 20.58 billion a year ago.

Among macroeconomic data, investors will look forward to Eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September to be released on Wednesday, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 73.47 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and sustained foreign capital outflows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares look set for a modest bounce on Monday, though sentiment remains fragile as bears are on the ascendancy after steep declines across world financial markets last week on heightened worries over corporate earnings and global growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  0.2 per cent higher after sliding almost 4 per cent last week.

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory, pressured by heavy losses in technology and internet shares.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22