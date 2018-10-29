MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

The ongoing quarterly results season, macroeconomic data announcements and movement of the are likely to determine the stock market trend this week. Volatility in the global may also play a key role.

Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Union Bank of India, Lupin, DLF, HDFC, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Vedanta are some of the key companies that are likely to announce their second-quarter earnings this week.

Amid stock specific action, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday after bank saw its net profit for the September quarter fall by 55.8 per cent to Rs 9.09 billion against Rs 20.58 billion a year ago.

Among macroeconomic data, investors will look forward to Eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September to be released on Wednesday, and Nikkei manufacturing data due on Thursday.

On Friday, the depreciated by 20 paise to close at 73.47 against the US dollar amid a strengthening greenback and sustained foreign capital outflows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares look set for a modest bounce on Monday, though sentiment remains fragile as bears are on the ascendancy after steep declines across world financial last week on heightened worries over corporate earnings and global growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.2 per cent higher after sliding almost 4 per cent last week.

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory, pressured by heavy losses in technology and internet shares.

(with Reuters input)