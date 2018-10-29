MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, macro economic data, rupee to guide markets

S&P 500 ends at lowest since May as tech, internet stocks tumble The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks. During the session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 10 per cent from its Sept. 20 record closing high, but pared losses to end above that level. A finish of 10 percent or more below its all-time closing high would confirm a correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 46.88 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 2,658.69 the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 per cent, to 7,167.21.
