(Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Monday amid cautious sentiment as a plunge in financial markets last week and dollar strength early this week underscored concerns that growth may be slowing, especially in Asia's emerging economies.

Front-month Brent futures were trading down 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $77.16 a barrel at 0745 GMT.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.19 a barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.6 percent.

Investors remained wary after hefty losses last week, while a stronger dollar on safe-haven buying puts pressure on the purchasing power of emerging markets.

"The bears seem well in control of the market and there are many reasons to justify their actions," said Hussein Sayed, at futures brokerage

He pointed to "weakening global economic growth, the ongoing U.S.- trade war, monetary policy tightening, fears of a hard Brexit (and) Italy's budget woes" as main reasons for the selloffs.

Singapore-based Eastport said financial market turmoil may "weigh on investment and consumer spending, reducing trade flows and ultimately hitting demand".

Hedge funds slashed their bullish wagers on U.S. crude in the latest week to the lowest level in more than a year, the said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in and by 42,644 contracts to 216,733 in the week to Oct. 23, the lowest level since September 2017.

There were also signs of a slowdown in global trade, with rates for dry-bulk and container ships - which carry most raw materials and manufactured goods - coming under pressure.

On the supply side, however, remain tense ahead of looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports, which are set to start next week and are expected to tighten supply, especially to which takes most of Iran's shipments.

Hoping to keep some exports up, has started selling crude to private companies via a domestic exchange for the first time, he oil ministry's website SHANA reported on Sunday.

The tight market in is visible in the low amount of stored on tankers on waters around and southern Malaysia, the region's and storage hub.

Just four stationary supertankers are currently filled with crude oil, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data.

That's down from around 15 a year ago, and from 40 in mid-2016 during the peak of the supply glut.

In North America, however, there is no as U.S. production has increased by almost a third since mid-2016 to around 11 million barrels per day.

Production is set to rise further. U.S. drillers added two in the week to Oct. 26, bringing the total count to 875, the highest level since March 2015, firm said on Friday.

More than half of all U.S. are in the Permian basin in and eastern New Mexico, the country's biggest

