MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Q4 earnings, F&O expiry, polls, rupee, oil

Investors this week will keep a tab on the of major auto, financial, telecom and realty companies while F&O expiry, and the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will also be keenly watched.

Companies including Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Tata steel Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd, among others will announce their March quarter earnings this week.

On the political front, the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on April 23 where 116 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories including Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will go to poll.

Futures and Option contracts will expire on April 25 (Thursday) which is expected to keep traders busy with rolling over of contracts.

On the global front, the week will see central budget announcement and Debt to GDP estimate by European Union on April 23 (Tuesday), Industry activity index and Interest rate decision by Japan on April 24 (Wednesday) and April 25 (Thursday) respectively and growth rate for Q1CY19 and inflation expectation by the US on April 26 (Friday).

Apart from this, investors will also keep an eye on prices, the level of against the US dollar, and inflows.

Last week, BSE and NSE Nifty50 closed at 39,140 and 11,753, respectively, after the touched an all-time high of 39,487.45 while the broader index scaled 11,856.15 during the week.

Global cues

Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial from the Good Friday holiday. Equities were subdued, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading little changed.

Stocks to watch

Q4 results: Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd, Ashika Credit Capital Ltd, AU Sumall Finance Bank Limited, Goa Carbon Limited, and others will announce their March earnings on Monday

Reliance Industries announced its Q4 results on Thursday after market hours. Its net profit in January-March, at Rs 10,362 crore, or Rs 17.5 a share, was 9.8 per cent higher than Rs 9,438 crore, or 15.9 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier

HDFC Bank also announced its March quarter earnings on Saturday and reported a rise in net profit by nearly 23 per cent QoQ. The gross NPA were 1.36 per cent of gross advances and net NPA were 0.4 per cent of net advances.

Reliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to rating to BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to BBB (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The comapny's Srikakulam unit has been classified as 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) by the US FDA.



(With inputs from Reuters)