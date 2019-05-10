MARKETS LIVE: Q4 nos, US-China trade talks, oil prices top factors to watch

Domestic indices will take cues from developments on US- trade deal discussion and to steer through the day.



On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE lost 230 points, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at 37,559 levels. The broader Nifty50 just about pipped the psychological levels of 11,300 to close at 11,302. It lost 58 points, or 0.5 per cent.



Oil and Rupee



oil prices rose on Friday on renewed optimism that a trade deal between Washington and Beijing could be struck.



futures were at $70.85 a barrel at 5:51 am, up 0.7 per cent, from their last close.



The on Thursday closed at Rs 69.94 per dollar against Wednesday’s close of Rs 69.71.



Global cues



Asian shares firmed up from two-month lows on Friday on hopes that Washington may suspend its plan to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent.



On Wall Street, index lost 8.7 points (0.3 per cent) to end at 2,871 levels, while ended 33 points (0.4 per cent) lower at 7,910 levels. Industrial Average too shed 139 points (0.54 per cent) to close at 25,828 levels.



At 7:37 am, SGX was trading 3.5 points lower at 11,338.5 levels.



(With inputs from Reuters)