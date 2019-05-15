- Zuari Agro hits 52-week low as ICRA downgrade credit ratings
Sensex, Nifty end lower after last hour selloff; India VIX climbs 5%
All that happened in the markets today
Benchmark indices ended with losses, dragged down by metal stocks, on Wednesday due to last hour sell-off after a volatile session.
India VIX, the gauge for voltality, rose 5.4 per cent during the day.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped 204 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 37,115, with HDFC, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank weighing the indice down. Out of the 30 constituents of BSE, 25 ended in the red.
The broader Nity50 index ended 65 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower to settle at 11,157. About 1,084 stocks declined and 659 advanced on the NSE.
Among sectoral indices, all but two indices in the red, with Nifty Media index and Nifty Metal indices plummeting 3.74 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap slipped 95 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 14,117, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended the day 62 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 13,782.
Jet Airways (India) shares slipped 4.18 per cent to Rs 123.70 on Wednesday on the BSE after top executives of the cash-strapped airline resigned with immediate effect. READ MORE
Shares of Union Bank of India plunged as much as 10.03 per cent to Rs 71.30 apiece in the intra-day trade on Wednesday after the state-run lender said its net loss widened to Rs 3,370 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, mainly on account of higher provisioning. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 2,583.38 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. READ MORE
Asian stocks struggled near a 3-1/2-month low on Wednesday on lingering concerns over the economic impact of a U.S.-China trade war, although an overnight bounce on Wall Street helped limit the losses.
Brent crude futures were at $70.90 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.39 per barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their previous settlement.
(With inputs from Reuters)
