MARKETS LIVE: Fed decision, oil prices, global cues key triggers for today

decision, rupee movement, prices and other global factors are likely to be the key triggers for the domestic market on Friday. Stock were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

The stock-specific action is likely to continue with nearly 75 companies including Titan Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Bank and India Cements to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

Fed leaves rates unchanged

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Thursday but remained on track to keep gradually tightening borrowing costs, as it pointed to a healthy economy that was marred only by a dip in the growth of business investment.

Rupee

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise to end at 73 per US dollar on Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening prices.

Samvat 2075 Muhurat Trade

The benchmark indices rallied to their best Muhurat trade session gains in 10 years, settling over 0.5 per cent higher in the Muhurat session of Samvat 2075. The S&P BSE ended at 35,238, up 246 points (0.70 per cent) and the 50 index rose 68 points (0.65 per cent) to settle at 10,598 levels.

Global Markets

Asian stocks dipped on Friday as Wall Street took a breather after the Federal Reserve kept intact its plans to continue raising interest rates at a gradual pace, with the fourth hike for this year expected next month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.06 per cent. The index was still headed for a sizable gain of more than 6 percent this week, during which it rose to a one-month high.

Australian stocks were flat, South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent.



(with Reuters input)