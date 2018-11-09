Car sales grow marginally by 0.38%, passenger vehicles up 1.6% in October

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 1.55 per cent to 2,84,224 units in October as against 2,79,877 units in the same month last year.

grew marginally by 0.38 per cent to 1,85,400 units last month as against 1,84,706 units in October last year, according to data released by the (SIAM) Friday.

last month grew 20.14 per cent to 13,27,758 units compared to 11,05,140 units in October 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales in October were up 17.23 per cent to 20,53,497 units as against 17,51,608 units in the year-ago month.

jumped 24.82 per cent to 87,147units in October as against 69,816 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 15.33 per cent to 24,94,426 units from 21,62,869 units in October 2017, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)