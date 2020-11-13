Markets log double-digit gains in Samvat 2076 amid high volatility

proved to be a rollercoaster ride for investors. After dropping as much as 40 per cent during Hindu calendar the year, the Sensex witnessed an unprecedented rebound, helping investors earn a respectable double-digit returns. The benchmark Sensex on Friday ended at 43,443, clocking gains of 11.2 per cent gain for the year, while the broad-based Nifty 50 ended at 12720, rising 9.8 per cent. The near 10 per cent upswing seen in the this month—spurred by Joe Biden’s win in the US Presidential elections and progress in covid-19 vaccine trails—helped improve the return scorecard for the year, which will be remembered for sharp selloff seen in March during the peak of the covid crisis. From the March lows, the benchmark indices have rallied 70 per cent to scale new all-time highs. This sharp swing is the highest since 2009 (or Samvat 2065) during the aftermath of Global Financial Crisis.

" was a unique year. We saw the hit record highs, then fall sharply and then again scale new highs. We saw the real picture of greed and fear. We saw a bull and a bear cycle in a single year,” Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder, chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “The year was reminiscent of Lehman crisis, 2001-02 and 91-93. A big crash sows the seed for a bull run.”

The recovery path for the market after the previous crisis was gradual. However, this time around, the fall and the rebound was equally sharp thanks to the aggressive stimulus measures taken by the global central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve.

Many were left doubting the viability of the rally given the damage to the economy and the record high price-to-earnings (P/E) scaled by the due to sharp dent in corporate earnings.

“Valuation is always a medium- to long-term parameter. In the short term, one makes money out of flows and sentiment. The valuation takes a backseat when the sentiment and flows are overwhelmingly positive,” said UR Bhat, Director, Dalton Capital India.

Overseas investors poured in close to $10 billion domestic stocks during The sharp inflows were credited to near-zero interest rates and aggressive bond-buying programme in the developed world.

Experts believe returns for could be similar to the year gone by but the volatility could be far less. Given the stellar returns, investors will be hopeful of the economic picking up, they add.

“We think capital flows resulting from improved risk sentiment will drive stocks in the near term. Improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy opens up could lead to market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time,”said Saion Mukherjee, Head of Equity Research, Nomura India, which predicts the market to gain 7 per cent by the end of next year.

Low interest rates and Biden in the White House is expected to keep the equity pot boiling well into the next year. However, corporate earnings growth will be an important factor in driving the markets.

“Next year the market movement will depend upon earnings growth, whether the low-interest rate scenario continues, the general liquidity in the system and whether the global situation favours the emerging markets," added Agrawal.