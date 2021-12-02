Markets post strong gains for a second day, key indices gain 1.3% each

The benchmark indices rose sharply for a second day on Thursday as optimism surrounding India's improving macro data helped offset fears of the spread of the Omicron variant. The concerns about the new variant, though, kept stocks volatile.

The benchmark ended Monday's session at 58,461, 776 points or a 1.3 per cent gain. The Nifty, on the other hand, rose 234 points to end the session at 17,401, a gain of 1.3 per cent. In the past two trading session, the has added 1,396 points, or 2.45 per cent.

A bunch of economic indicators released on Tuesday showed that the economy is on the path of recovery despite grappling with Covid-19. The gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter grew at 8.4 per cent from a year earlier. The November goods and services tax (GST) collection stood at Rs 1.31 trillion, the second-highest monthly tax collection since it was introduced in 2017. India's manufacturing activity picked up and grew the fastest in 10 months. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 57.6 in November against 55.9 in the previous month. A reading above 50 separates growth from contraction.

"The GDP growth in the first quarter has been quite robust. Omicron is worrying at a personal level. But businesses have figured out how to deal with it. The conclusion investors are drawing is more than any other large economy India has figured out how to grow despite Covid. More and more promoters are talking about stepping up the capex cycle. If GST and PMI numbers sustain through December – January, then by the end of this year we will see a broad-based sentiment emerging regarding resuming the CAPEX cycle," said Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers.

Some experts opined that the gains in the last two days were accentuated by technical factors and ‘buy the dip’ strategy deployed by retail investors.

From the peak in mid-October, the last week was down as much as 9 per cent last week.

"The were looking oversold. A 5-10 per cent correction from the peaks was expected anyway. It's more of buying on dips. It's just bouncing from the bottom,' said Andrew Holland, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies CEO.

World over, investors were seen grappling with the omicron variant's impact. Experts said there could be higher-than-expected volatility in the coming weeks.

The new variant had rattled the markets, with several countries imposing travel restrictions raising questions on whether the global economic recovery could sustain.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the presence of Omicron in 23 countries. Meanwhile, the Australian chief medical officer said the omicron variant is unlikely to be more deadly than others on Thursday.

"Going ahead, we expect the market to continue with its volatility given the uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and Fed tapering. However, sharp sell-off has made valuations comfortable. The strong domestics economic data points continue to point towards economic recovery, thus keeping long term fundamentals intact. Hence, we would advise investors to buy in this volatility in a staggered fashion to build a long-term portfolio,' Siddharth Khemka, head retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The India VIX index fell another 7 per cent on Thursday. A day earlier, it had dropped 8 per cent.

The market breadth was strong, with 2,185 stocks advancing and 1,065 declining on BSE. About 437 stocks on BSE were locked on the upper circuit, and 171 hit a 52 week high. Utilities and Power stocks rose the most, and their sectoral indices rose 2.2 and 2.1 per cent, respectively. Amongst the Sensex stocks, HDFC rose the most and contributed the most to the index gains. The housing financier's stock rose 3.9 per cent.