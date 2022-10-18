Markets rally for 3rd day amid firm global trends; Sensex up 549 points

-
-
Equity benchmark indices rallied for the third day in a row on Tuesday amid firm global market trends and buying in index major Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 58,960.60. During the day, it zoomed 732.68 points or 1.25 per cent to 59,143.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,486.95.
State Bank of India (SBI) was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by ITC, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro. HDFC, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the laggards
Other Asian markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai settled lower.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Monday.
Oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.65 per cent lower at $91.02 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday.
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 22:27 IST
