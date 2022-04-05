Markets snap a two-session rally; HFDC twins slip on profit booking

Equity benchmarks took a knock on Tuesday after two days of sharp upmoves as investors pocketed gains in banking and financial stocks after their recent rally. The twins, which topped the gainers’ chart in the previous session after announcing their mega merger, were the biggest drags on Tuesday.

Investor focus also returned to the Russia-Ukraine offensive and rising oil prices, which hobbled global markets, said traders.

The 30-share slumped 435.24 points, or 0.72 per cent, to finish at 60,176.5.



The Nifty tumbled 96 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 17,957.4.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)