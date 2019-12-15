Markets to lay down long-term base for returns, says Vaibhav Sanghavi

As the markets head into 2020 on a cautious note in the backdrop on slipping growth rates, VAIBHAV SANGHAVI, co-chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the focus would increase on FY21 earnings, which he thinks can grow by about 15 per cent. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for 2020? The markets are likely to lay down a long-term base for return potential, continuing from 2019.

I am optimistic for 2020 and beyond. We are in an environment where interest rates are low and likely to stay low for longer, liquidity in the ...