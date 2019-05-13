Marquee investors, domestic fund managers in Eveready caught off-guard

The sharp fall in the share price of Kolkata-based Eveready Industries -- amid concerns over debt on the company's books and outstanding loans extended to group companies -- has caught marquee investors and domestic fund managers off-guard.

As of March 31, the value of non-promoter investors in the company stood at Rs 780 crore, which has shrunk to Rs 333 crore, taking into account the last traded price of the shares. "The concerns over group debt and the possibility of pledged shares getting invoked have prompted us to start reducing our positions on the stock. We have ...