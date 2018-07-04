Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto extend gains post June sales

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki, other car manufacturers see no threat from aggregators
Sensex, rupee jump most in a month; Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto rise over 3%
Bajaj Auto quadricycle: The Qute infant of the four-wheel world
Will ex-Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar's Carnation Auto bloom again?
Auto Expo 2018: Maruti to take on Kwid with compact SUV Concept Future-S
-
Maruti Suzuki India was up 1.6% to Rs 9,122, gaining 3% in past three trading sessions, after the company delivered strong performance in June’18, with its monthly vehicle sales standing at 144,981 units (+36% YoY and -16% MoM). The company’s month on month (MoM) sales decline was due to half yearly maintenance shutdown during last week of the month. Its UV segment grew by 39% YoY (-25% MoM) supported by healthy sales of Brezza and S-Cross.
Bajaj Auto was trading 2% higher at Rs 2,924, extending its past two days 2% gain, after the company said its total sales grew 65% YoY at 404,429 units in June 2018, due to strong domestic performance in 2W and 3W segment led by new launches and healthy export 3W sales.
“Improvement in middle-east countries amid rising crude price aided overseas sales. According to the Management, new markets like Cambodia, Ghana and Iraq etc. are contributing to exports growth. The performance of two wheelers was strong with growth of 65% YoY (-1.4% MoM) to 337,752 units,” Reliance Securities said in auto sector update.
- Opportunity to capture current interest rates_know more
- Colour Prints Add Power to Your Powerful Ideas
- Personalise Print Workflows at Office with Canon
- Secure every print, every time with Canon MFDs
- Boost Business Impression with Colourful Prints
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU