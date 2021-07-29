Maruti Suzuki slips 3% on disappointing June quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
First new Maruti Suzuki unit in Haryana can make 250,000 cars a year
-
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) dipped nearly 3 per cent to Rs 6,965 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday, down 4 per cent in past two trading days, after the car and utility vehicles company reported disappointing numbers for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22).
The company’s total operating income declined 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 17,771 crore in Q1FY22, due to a 28 per cent volume decline to 3.53 lakh units. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 62 per cent QoQ to Rs 441 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 249 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins declined by 367 basis points (bps) sequentially to 4.6 per cent.
The company said profit for Q1FY22 was primarily impacted due to lower sale volumes. The commodity prices increased steeply but the company continued to make efforts to reduce costs.
"The second wave of the pandemic adversely impacted Q1 production and sales. While all parameters this quarter were substantially better than Q1 of FY2020-21 (Q1FY21), a comparison is not meaningful because Q1 last year had a much higher degree of disruption due to the pandemic. Sales in Q1 remain far below the previous high in Q1 of FY2018-19 (Q1FY19)," the company said.
MSIL’s performance was below expectations on all counts, with margins impacted by increase in all cost heads – especially in case of employee costs, partly due to one-offs, brokerage ICICI Securities said in a note. "Profitability pressure was exacerbated by lower other income. For MSIL, utility vehicle (UV) product launch to address heightened competition is a key monitorable, although general sluggishness on the electric vehicle (EV) opportunity is a persistent disappointment," it added.
Another brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said MSIL reported a weak performance in Q1FY22, weighed by the impact of the lockdowns on volumes as well as commodity cost inflation. While commodity inflation would persist in 2Q, there are drivers in place for sustained volume and margin recovery from 2HFY22E. We lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 13 per cent/3 per cent, factoring in further cost inflation in Q2, higher staff costs, and lower other income, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU