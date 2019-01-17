Maximum wealth can be created by owning midcaps in long term: Motilal Oswal

Maximum wealth can be created by owning midcaps and staying invested for at least five years, says Aashish Somaiyaa, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal AMC. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says that while categorisation of schemes is a step in the right direction, the market cap definition could have been a bit more liberal.

Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the market in the year ahead? The worst is behind us. There are always pockets of over and undervaluation, but we are in a much more comfortable space than we were in the last 12-24 ...