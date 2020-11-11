Mayur Uniquoters gains 7% post Q2 results; board approves buyback

-
ALSO READ
TCS rallies 5%, hits a fresh record high on share buyback plan
HPCL surges 8% as Co announces Rs 2,500-cr buyback, Q2 profit jumps twofold
Ajanta Pharma trades firm in a subdued market as board mulls share buyback
Eclerx surges 11% as board to consider share buyback proposal today
TCS surges 5%, hits new high on healthy Q2 results, Rs 16,000 crore buyback
-
The company said it would buy shares amounting to Rs 30 crore, with promoters intending to participate in the buyback as well. The promoters held 61.48 per cent stake in the textiles company. The record date for the same is fixed as November 25, 2020.
“The buyback is proposed to be made to all existing shareholders of the Company on the record date, on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route,” Mayur Uniquoters said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), Mayur Uniquoters' consolidated revenues fell 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 126 crore. Profit after tax was down 9 per cent YoY at Rs 20 crore, due to lower sales. However, operating profit margins improved 560 basis points YoY to 23 per cent on account of savings in other expenses.
In the past six months, the stock rallied 83 per cent, as compared to 37 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. While, in three years period, it has underperformed the market by falling 40 per cent, against 30 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
At 01:05 am, the stock was up 5 per cent at Rs 267 in an otherwise range-bound market. The Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 43,179 points. A combined 356,000 shares were changing hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU