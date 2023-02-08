JUST IN
Traders can adopt sell-on-rise strategy for FMCG, auto shares: Ravi Nathani
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

MCX Crude Oil remains range-bound; Natural Gas can bounce back to Rs 255

The MCX Natural Gas futures need to sustain above Rs 209-level, break and sustained trade above Rs 224 can trigger a rally towards Rs 255.

Topics
Crude Oil Prices | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Oil prices, Oil
Photo: Bloomberg

The MCX Crude Oil futures continue to remain range-bound, with near resistance seen in the range of Rs 6,381 - Rs 6,420 range. On sustained trade above the same, Crude Oil futures can rally towards the higher-end of the anticipated trading range.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 09:12 IST

