MCX Crude Oil resistance seen at Rs 7,435; Natural Gas faces Rs 515-hurdle

On the downside, the MCX Crude Oil futures have near support at Rs 7,111 and Rs 7,039 levels. Meanwhile, Natural Gas futures likely to get considerable support around Rs 486.

Crude Oil Prices | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

India buys more than double '21 total of Russian oil since war

Both the energy based commodities, the MCX Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures are trading with a negative bias on the daily and the weekly chart. The 20-WMA at Rs 7,435 is likely to be a key hurdle for the MCX Crude Oil futures, whereas Rs 515-level should act as a stiff near-term resistance for the latter.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:27 IST

