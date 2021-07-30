MCX, IEX: Two stocks that Anand Rathi's Osho Krishan is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Osho recommends Gujarat Gas, Tata Power. Time to buy and hold
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy ONGC, BPCL, IOC
IEX scales new high in a weak market, rallies 22% in seven days
Nifty outlook & two stock ideas by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Tech view: Metal stocks set to rally further despite recent outperformance
-
BUY MCX | TARGET: Rs 1,710 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,540
MCX recently witnessed a strong breakout from the descending channel on the daily chart and has retraced 61.80% of the rally, offering an opportunity to accumulate the stock. Also, the stock plunged near the breakout zone that coincides with 21 DEMA and the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2), suggesting nearby support zone in the counter. Even on the oscillator front, MACD is placed in the comfort zone aloft the signal line affirming inherent strength in the counter.
BUY IEX | TARGET: Rs 470 | STOP LOSS: Rs 406
IEX is in a secular uptrend and is highly poised to test the uncharted territory. The stock is currently placed above all its major exponential moving averages in all time frames and is maintaining the cycle of higher high higher lows. In the last trading session, the counter bounced from the mean of the Bollinger (20, 2) that coincides with the previous swing high, indicating the pattern of higher highs higher lows has been maintained and that the same could be expected in near future.
============================================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is Sr. Manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are his own.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU