MCX offers chance to exit trading if crude oil prices turn negative

Two days after the Bombay Stock Exhange (BSE) enabled trading in negative in Brent Oil contract -- when price turns negative on the benchmark overseas exchange -- Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, created a separate window to exit trading when price falls negative. Traders will be able to square-off at a minimum price of Rs 1 before it falls to negative. This doesn't, however, mean that final settlement price will be Rs 1. It only leverages to exit positions.



On 21 April, settled its April contract at negative price because the terms notified that it will be settled at Nymex closing price on the day of expiry of Indian contract.



This move led some brokers to approach courts, while many of them discontinued trading in or raised margins for clients sharply. Yesterday, also increased the margin on crude oil, especially on short selling. But today, the exchange came up with special auction facility to square off the case if price turns negative.



According to the circular, the exchange said that, it is retaining the terms of contract as they are, i.e, settlement at Nymex closing price.



While asking members and clients to be extra cautious when dealing in crude oil, the exchange said, if any trading price falls to Rs 1, trading will be freezed and if international price (in Nymex) goes negative and price remains at Rs. 1 during last 15 minutes of trading, “the exchange will provide an additional facility and shall conduct a separate auction session for said futures contract to facilitate market participants to square off their open positions.”



Terms of contract circular noted: A day in terms of provisions of the Rules, Bye-laws and Business Rules of the Exchange, the Members of the Exchange are hereby notified as under: Please note that there is no change in the contract specification of Futures and the computation of Due Date Rate (DDR) is independent of trading on the Exchange platform and will continue to remain as per the applicable contract specification, which is reproduced as below: “Due date rate shall be the settlement price, in Indian rupees, of the New York Mercantile Exchange’s (NYMEX)# (CL) front month contract on the last trading day of the Crude Oil contract. The last available RBI USDINR reference rate will be used for the conversion. The price so arrived will be rounded off to the nearest tick. For example, on the day of expiry, if NYMEX Crude Oil (CL) front month contract settlement price is $40.54 and the last available RBI USDINR reference rate is 66.1105, then DDR for contract would be Rs. 2680 per barrel (i.e. $40.54 * 66.1105 and rounded off to the nearest tick). #A market division of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (“CME Group”)” Also, there will be no change in the contract specification of Options on Crude Oil Futures.



The circular applies prospectively and will not affect any past contracts, settlements, said MCX.