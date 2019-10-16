MCX rallies 9% to hit 2-year high on strong September quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Infosys gains 4% ahead of September quarter results
ACC gains 5% on better-than-expected June quarter earnings
IndusInd Bank hits 33-month low on lower-than-expected Q2 loan growth
TCS falls 4% on disappointing Q2 results, stock hits over 7-month low
HUL gains 3% post steady Q2 nos; brokerages see over 12% upside in 12 mths
-
In Q2FY20, MCX's operating income registered a growth of 41 per cent to Rs 100 crore from Rs 71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter increased by 103 per cent to Rs 92 crore from Rs 45 crore over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The average daily turnover traded in commodity futures on the exchange increased by 40 per cent to Rs 34,526 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 24,655 crore in the year-ago period.
Gold and crude volumes increased steeply by 133 per cent and 88 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively. However, base metal volumes declined sharply due to the SEBI's directive to allow trading of only one contract per commodity and the switch from cash settlement to delivery-based settlement.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect volume/revenue/earnings CAGR (FY19-21) of 22 per cent / 24 per cent / 28 per cent. Over the past few months, sentiment around MCX reversed from that of competition concerns to one of optimism, largely driven by growth in bullion volumes. Its monopolistic market share has remained intact and it now ruled out the possibility of a price cut, which was earlier on the anvil, the brokerage firm said in the result update.
At 11:10 am, MCX was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,056 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.21 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than five-fold with a combined 4.95 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
In the past three months, MCX has rallied 36 per cent, as compared to a per cent decline in the Sensex.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU