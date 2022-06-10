Medplus Health dips below issue price, hits new low; stock down 16% in 1 wk

-
ALSO READ
Healthy debut for MedPlus Health Services as it ends session at 41% premium
Third straight gain for Sensex, up 384pts, Nifty tops 17k; Medplus up 41%
Medplus Health allots share worth Rs 418 crore from anchor investors
Medplus Health makes a strong debut; lists at 31% premium to issue price
Medplus' Rs 1,398 crore IPO subscribed 52.6x on strong QIB interest
-
Shares of Medplus Health Services (MHSL) hit a new low of Rs 737.15, down 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock of pharmacy retail company, which has fallen below its issue price of Rs 796 per share, was trading lower for the sixth straight day, down 16 per cent during the period.
With the recent decline in the stock price of the company, MHSL was trading 7 per cent lower from its issue price. It has tanked 45 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,343 touched on January 20, 2022. The company had made a stock market debut on December 23, 2021.
MHSL offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers.
For January-March quarter (Q4FY22), MHSL reported 36.8 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 11.43 crore as against Rs 18.08 crore in Q4FY21. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin contracted 120 bps YoY and 60 bps sequentially to 6.8 per cent during the quarter. Revenue, however, grew 19.9 per cent to Rs 966 crore from Rs 806 crore in the year-ago quarter.
MHSL said, currently, 27 per cent of the company’s stores are less than a year old. They, the company said, are expected to contribute to profit as they mature. The management also expects to maintain pace of new store openings.
That said, the potential aggressive discounting by peers is key risk for the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU