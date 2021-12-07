Medplus Health's downsized IPO opens Monday at price band of Rs 780-796

-
-
Pharmacy chain Medplus Health Services has set a price range of Rs 780-796 per share for its Rs 1,398-crore initial public offering (IPO). The share sale opens on December 13 and closes on December 15. Through the IPO, the Warburg Pincus-backed company is planning to raise Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares. The rest Rs 798 crore is an offer for sale (OFS). Among the selling shareholders are Premji Invest’s PI Opportunities Fund, which is looking to offload shares worth Rs 623 crore and Natco Pharma which is selling shares worth Rs 10 crore.
The company has downsized its IPO. In August 2021, when the company filed its offer document with Sebi, the IPO size was pegged at Rs 1,638.7 crore. While the fresh issue component remains the same, the OFS portion has been reduced by about Rs 240 crore.
Medplus Health is the country’s second largest pharmacy retailer in terms of revenues for the financial year 2020-21 and also in terms of number of stores. The company operates over 2,000 stores across seven states, which include Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
The company medicines, wellness products, medical devices, and fast-moving consumer goods. In FY21, the company had reported revenues from operations of Rs 3,048 crore and net profit of Rs 62.7 crore.
