Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hind Petroleum, SAIL; check why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Hind Petro can surge to Rs 278; while SAIL can advance to Rs 97.

Topics
Market technicals | Market trends | SAIL

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
technicals

BUY

Hind Petro

Buy Near: Rs 255

Target: Rs 278

Stop Loss: Rs 243

We are witnessing a major range breakout in most of the oil marketing companies. With regards to Hind Petro, the stock has confirmed breakout above Rs 255 mark from the bullish cup and handle pattern. The price action is supported with increasing volumes.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 255 with a stop loss of Rs 243.

BUY

SAIL

Buy Aboev: Rs 90

Target: Rs 86

Stop Loss: Rs 97

Similar to other metal stocks, even SAIL is on the verge of a fresh breakout. This breakout would get confirmed above Rs 90 and might result in strong upside momentum.

Along with price; we are also about to witness a breakout in weekly RSI. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above 90 with a stop loss of Rs 86.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:58 IST

`
