JUST IN
Mehul Kothari is bullish on Linde India, Saregama; check why
PSU Bank index rose the most in 2022. Will this trend continue in 2023?
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on Bharat Forge
Metro Brands, Bayer Crop are ready for range breakout, says Mehul Kothari
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,800
Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to buy ABB, MRPL
Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?
Pharma stocks upbeat amid Covid-19 scare; Divi's, Lupin can gain up to 10%
Mehul Kothari recommends Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma for trading gains
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: Zomato, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Birlasoft, M&M Fin, ZEE
icon-arrow-left
MARKET LIVE: Subdued start likely as Asian indices dip in early trade
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari is bullish on Linde India, Saregama; check why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Linde India can rally to Rs 3,875; while Saregama can surge to Rs 425.

Topics
Market technicals | Linde India | Saregama

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
technicals

BUY

Linde India

Buy Above: Rs 3,575

Target: Rs 3,875

Stop Loss: Rs 3,430

Recently the stock Linde India managed to reclaim its 200 DEMA and has been consolidating. This price action indicates change of trend. The stock is on the verge of a range breakout which might get confirmed above Rs 3,575. A move above Rs 3,575 might result in a strong upside momentum.

Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 3,575 with a strict stop of Rs 3,430.

BUY

Saregama

Buy Above: Rs 396

Target: Rs 425

Stop Loss: Rs 380

With regards to Saregama; the stock has a triple bottom formation at Rs 350 mark on the medium term scale. At this juncture; the stock in on the verge of a breakout from falling trend line and that might get confirmed above Rs 396 mark.

Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 396 with a strict stop of Rs 380.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU