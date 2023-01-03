Mehul Kothari is bullish on Linde India, Saregama; check why

-
-
BUY
Linde India
Buy Above: Rs 3,575
Target: Rs 3,875
Stop Loss: Rs 3,430
Recently the stock Linde India managed to reclaim its 200 DEMA and has been consolidating. This price action indicates change of trend. The stock is on the verge of a range breakout which might get confirmed above Rs 3,575. A move above Rs 3,575 might result in a strong upside momentum.
Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 3,575 with a strict stop of Rs 3,430.
BUY
Saregama
Buy Above: Rs 396
Target: Rs 425
Stop Loss: Rs 380
With regards to Saregama; the stock has a triple bottom formation at Rs 350 mark on the medium term scale. At this juncture; the stock in on the verge of a breakout from falling trend line and that might get confirmed above Rs 396 mark.
Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 396 with a strict stop of Rs 380.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:58 IST
