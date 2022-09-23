Mehul Kothari recommends Buy on JM Financial, Nazara Tech; Check Why

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher eye up to 17% gains, charts show
Market does not appreciate ambivalence: Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal
These Rakesh Jhujhunwala-owned stocks can rally up to 20%, charts suggest
No need to worry till the Sensex holds 56,886 level, technical charts say
How to trade RIL post the 45th AGM? Here's some help from technical charts
-
BUY
JM Financial
Buy Near: Rs 70
Target: Rs 78
Stop Loss: Rs 66
We are witnessing a fresh range breakout in JM Financial and the price action is accompanied with rising volumes. Further, the stock has managed to close above its 200-day moving average. The daily RSI (14) is on the verge of range shift.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 70 for a target of Rs 78 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Nazara Technologies
Buy Above: Rs 765
Target: Rs 830
Stop Loss: Rs 730
On September 09, 2022, Nazara Technologies underwent a sharp breakout above Rs 730 mark and that was along with heavy volumes. Then after we saw that the stock consolidate near its 200 DEMA.
At this juncture the stock is on the verge of another breakout and the previous larger breakout too is intact. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock only above Rs 765 for a target of Rs 830 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU