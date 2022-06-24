Mehul Kothari recommends buying ITC, Kotak Bank

-
ITC
BUY near Rs 265
Target: Rs 285
Stop Loss: Rs 255
After a strong outperformance and a recent breakout above Rs 265 mark, ITC has been consolidating in a small range. The stock has found support at the placement of the 50-DEMA.
The stock seems to be a safe bet amid the ongoing uncertain times in the markets. Thus, traders can buy the stock near Rs 265 with a stop loss of Rs 255 for an upside target of Rs 285 in coming 2 – 3 weeks.
KOTAK BANK
BUY near Rs 1,680
Target: Rs 1,800
Stop Loss: Rs 1,620
Since January 2022, Kotak Bank has been oscillating in the range of Rs 1,950 – 1,625. At this juncture, the stock is hovering near the lower band of this range.
Since November 2022, the stock has not breached the support of Rs 1,625 and hence the risk reward looks lucrative to go long. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 1,680 with a stop loss of Rs 1,620 for an upside target of Rs 1,800 in 3 – 4 weeks.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
