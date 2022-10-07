Mehul Kothari recommends these 2 stocks on 'Symmetrical Triangle' breakout

-
ALSO READ
ITC up 30% in 2022: Will Godfrey Phillips, NTC, Golden Tobacco follow suit?
Covid-19: Zydus gets SEC approval for two-dose regimen of ZyCov-D
DCGI okays emergency use of Zydus' two-jab Covid-19 vaccine for 12 yrs-plus
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher eye up to 17% gains, charts show
Nifty may turn bullish once it crosses 15,858, says Vinay Rajani
-
BUY
Godfrey Phillips
Buy Near: Rs 1,220
Target: Rs 1,320
Stop Loss: Rs 1,170
The stock Godfrey Phillips has confirmed a major breakout which resembles a bullish 'Symmetrical Triangle' pattern. The recent price action was supported with heavy volumes. Even the daily and weekly RSI are positively placed which indicates positive momentum.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 1,220 for a target of Rs 1,320 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Zydus Wellness
Buy Near: Rs 1,720
Target: Rs 1,860
Stop Loss: Rs 1,650
Similar to Godfrey Phillips even Zydus Wellness has a 'Symmetrical Triangle' pattern breakout on the daily chart. The price action is supported with volumes which indicates that the breakout is genuine.
The stock has finally managed to close well above its 200-DEMA and SMA and this is first sign of trend change. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,720 for a target of Rs 1,860 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 08:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU