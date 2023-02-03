JUST IN
Rupee likely to open higher after Fed rate hike, local equities in focus
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral above this level

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Astral may witness a strong upside momentum on breakout above Rs 2,085.

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

BUY

Astral

Buy Above: Rs 2,085

Target: Rs 2,250

Stop Loss: Rs 2,000

At this juncture; ASTRAL is on the verge of a breakout which resembles symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout will get confirmed above Rs 2,085 and that might result in strong upside momentum.

The stock is taking support at 200 DSMA and also have a double bottom formation near Rs 1,950 mark. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 2,085 with a stop loss of Rs 2,000.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:56 IST

