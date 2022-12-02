JUST IN
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral, Voltas

The technical analyst from Anand Rathi recommends to keep a stop on Astral at Rs 1,860 and Voltas at Rs 815.

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

BUY

Astral

Buy Near: Rs 1,920

Target: Rs 2,030

Stop Loss: Rs 1,860

Astral has been in a corrective mode since September 2022 and has cracked from the peak of Rs 2,650 towards Rs 1,900. Since last few weeks the stock has been consolidating and that indicates exhaustion in selling. We are witnessing multiple bottoms near Rs 1,860 mark along with a fresh breakout.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,920 with a strict stop of Rs 1,860.

BUY

Voltas

Buy Near: Rs 840

Target: Rs 890

Stop Loss: Rs 815

Even Voltas has been in a strong corrective mode since many months. The stock seems to be highly oversold on almost all time-frames. On the daily scale, we are witnessing higher top higher bottom formation which indicates change of trend.

Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 840 with a strict stop of Rs 815.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 08:26 IST

