JUST IN
MCX Crude Oil may re-test Rs 7,700 soon; Natural Gas needs to hold Rs 518
Upside for Gold capped around Rs 52,570; Silver to test hurdle at Rs 60,800
Upside for crude oil capped at Rs 7,700; Natural Gas faces hurdle at Rs 492
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
MCX Crude Oil resistance seen at Rs 7,435; Natural Gas faces Rs 515-hurdle
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week
MCX Crude Oil can dip to Rs 6,200; Natural Gas futures seen testing Rs 420
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
MCX Crude Oil may turn rangebound; Natural Gas tests key support at Rs 520
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 350pts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Jubilant Ingrevia, Whirlpool; Check Why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Jubilant Ingrevia can rally to Rs 570, while Whirlpool of India can target Rs 1,600 on the upside.

Topics
Whirlpool India | Market technicals | Stock Recommendations

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

BUY

Jubilant Ingrevia

Buy Near: Rs 570

Target: Rs 610

Stop Loss: Rs 550

The stock has been in a strong uptrend on medium-term time frame and recently it confirmed a range breakout above Rs 570 mark. This breakout has occurred above the 200-day SMA and EMA. The price action also resembles a bullish Cup and Handle formation.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 570 mark with a strict stop of Rs 550.

BUY

Whirlpool of India

Buy Above: Rs 1,520

Target: Rs 1,600

Stop Loss: Rs 1,480

The stock Whirlpool seems to be a bit oversold on the smaller degree charts. We are witnessing a Hammer kind of formation on the daily scale and that could be a sign of some reversal. The daily RSI too has confirmed a bullish divergence.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 1,520 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,480.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Whirlpool India

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.