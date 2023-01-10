JUST IN
TCS, HCL Tech, Infy: How to trade IT stocks ahead of Q3 results?
Nifty IT index likely to consolidate, FMCG looks weak, says Ravi Nathani
Bajaj twins need to sustain these key levels to prevent extended selloff
Ravi Nathani shares key levels on Nifty, Nifty Bank indices for Friday
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends to long Glenmark Pharma futures
Watch out for these key levels on HDFC Life, ICICI Pru, says Mehul Kothari
SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish
Bears likely to get stronger below 17,960 on the Nifty, says Ravi Nathani
RIL, ONGC: Will windfall tax hike dampen upside in oil-linked stocks?
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: TCS, SBI, Tata Motors, LIC, Paytm, IDBI Bank, ONGC, PVR
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Laurus Labs, RateGain Travel Technologies

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Laurus Labs can rally to Rs 400; while RateGain can jump to Rs 330.

Topics
Market technicals | Laurus Labs | RateGain Travel Technologies

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

BUY

Laurus Labs

Buy Near: Rs 378

Target: Rs 400

Stop Loss: Rs 368

The stock Laurus Labs has been in a corrective mode since long time. On the short term time frame; the stock has entered an oversold zone. At this point in time; it is hovering near the placement of 200 week EMA.

Also we are witnessing positive divergence in daily RSI which makes risk reward very lucrative to go long.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 378 with a stop loss of Rs 368.

BUY

RateGain Travel Technologies

Buy Above: Rs 310

Target: Rs 330

Stop Loss: Rs 299

After several attempts the stock has managed to reclaim its long term moving average. At this juncture it is on the verge of a trend line breakout which will get confirmed above Rs 310. We expect sharp upside momentum once the stock sustains above Rs 310 mark.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 310 with a stop loss of Rs 299.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 07:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.