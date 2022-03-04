JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on Chambal Fertilisers
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mehul Kothari suggests buying Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum; Here's why

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends accumulating Wipro as it nears 560-570-mark

Topics
Buzzing stocks | stock market bets | Wipro

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

markets, indian markets, bse, nse, share markets, stock markets
Illustration: Binay Sinha

BUY WIPRO | TARGET: Rs 630 | STOP LOSS: Rs 530

Since last few weeks, the stock has been consolidating near 530-575-mark which is its potential reversal zone of bullish special gartley followed by positive divergence on 14 period daily RSI. The price action is supported with positive crossover in the daily MACD indicator. Thus, traders can buy the stock near 560-570-mark with a stop loss of Rs 530 for an upside target of Rs 630 in 3-5 weeks.


BUY HINDPETRO | TARGET: Rs 317 | STOP LOSS: Rs 260

Hind petro has formed back to back bullish candlestick pattern i.e. piercing and inverted hammer at crucial support level of 265 along with a pick up in volume. Even the daily RSI is now above 40 mark which indicates strength. Thus, traders can buy the stock near 275-280-mark with a stop loss of Rs 260 for an upside target of Rs 317 in 3-5 weeks.

===================================

Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. He may or may not hold any position is the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 04 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.